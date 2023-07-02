Priyanka Chopra has appeared in several interviews during her career, but her 'rendezvous' with Simi Garewal is one of her most memorable. Simi took a journey down memory lane on Saturday (July 1), sharing a BTS footage from Priyanka's interview. It shows the actor's assistant interrupting them in order to straighten a lock of her hair.

Priyanka looks lovely in her pink gown and burgundy hair fashioned in curls in the video. She is sporting long, hanging earrings and is having her hair styled.

She tells Simi, “So difficult being a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. Real, nothing, no stress. Just throw on a pair of jeans and a tee and just come.” Simi replies, “These days guys are doing a lot.” Priyanka says, “They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to sit so stiff so that one curl doesn't go out of place.”

As the interview begins and Priyanka speaks about something close to her heart, her stylist enters the frame as Simi exclaims, “Excuse me, we're rolling!” Priyanka also tells him "Take chalra hai, aap kya karrae ho (We are rolling, what are you doing)?’ Priyanka looks on in shock as the attendant comes over and still fixes her hair.