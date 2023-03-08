Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam has alleged that she was 'threatened with death' by the personnal assistant of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Sandeep Singh was charged after the father of Bigg Boss-16 top-5 finalist Archana Gautam alleged that his daughter was "threatened with death”.

In her complaint, she mentioned that "Casteist words were also spoken" at the Partapur police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Sandeep Singh said, "I don't want to comment on this matter. The investigation is going on".

Archana Gautam also went into great detail about the incident in a Facebook Live video,

According to Gautam's father, Gautam Budh, his daughter traveled to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on February 26 to attend the Congress National Convention at Priyanka Gandhi's request. She had asked Sandeep Singh for a time there so that she might meet Priyanka Gandhi.

"But, he refused to introduce her to Priyanka Gandhi. Also, he spoke brutally to Archana while using derogatory terms related to caste. He also threatened to kill her in addition to this "He asserted.

Meerut City SP Piyush Singh told the reporters on March 8 that a case was registered on the complaint of Gautam's father.

"A First Information Report has been registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant and Congress leader Archana Gautam. Further investigation is underway" the official said.