The makers of the epic science-fiction movie Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, have debuted Prabhas' first look.

Prabhas is shown in a rugged avatar in his first look, which was uploaded on the Vyjayanthi Movies official Instagram account. Prabhas is seen holding up his hand and gazing up with a menacing face while wearing a superhero suit. The first look poster shows him with beard and long hair.

The tweet along with his first look read, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes (fire emoticon). This is Rebel Star Prabhas from Project K. First glimpse on July 20 (USA) and July 21 (INDIA).”

Project K will make history as the first Indian movie to screen at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. A Project K billboard with the phrase "First glimpse on July 20" was seen in Times Square in New York City before to the event. On Monday, the first image from Deepika Padukone's movie was released.