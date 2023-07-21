The makers of Rebel Star Prabhas’s Project K has been titled Kalki. The movie's caption, "2898 AD," tells us that Nag Ashwin will transport us into the future. Due to a leak, The Glimpse is out sooner than anticipated.

The concept of the movie is narrated as "When the World is overtaken by Darkness, a Hero Rises." In the beginning, we witness people being oppressed and suffering, and subsequently, we see Prabhas as Kalki, a superhero.

The movie appears to be on a grand scale, comparable to Marvel movies. Additionally present and in good shape are the Production Design and VFX. The looks of Prabhas became a point of discussion with the poster.

Except for one frame, Prabhas seems good in the sneak peek. Given that it is the initial impression, they need to have chosen a thunderous background soundtrack. However, it falls short on that front.

The momentary glance is favourable. Nag Ashwin must construct the ideal drama in order to emphasise the superhero component. The Glimpse's release date, which is simply listed as "2024," differs from the previously stated Sankranthi.