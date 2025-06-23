‘Prosno’ song: How Rajveer symbolically confronts the harsh reality of domestic abuse

Rajveer is using music as a powerful medium to address social issues and personal introspection. Starting with the Kontho project, which tackled the harrowing reality of domestic violence, Rajveer gave voice to those often unheard. Now, with the release of Prosno, he shifts from collective pain to personal reflection, raising questions about identity, purpose, and the emotional aftermath of silence.

In a candid conversation with IndiaTodayNE, Rajveer opens up about the song, the symbolism in his storytelling, and why he chooses to leave space for the listener’s own interpretation.

Could you tell us more about the 'Kontho' project and what it represents?

Kontho (Voice) is a medium for me through which I can express my thoughts and ideas. You could say that Project Kontho is essentially Rajvir's voice - and that voice can be rooted in real life, whether personal or social.

What inspired you to address the issue of domestic violence in your song?

Yes, the song "Prashna" may visually show domestic violence, but the meaning is different.

As the lyrics go:

"If suddenly the days want to turn into nights,

If dark clouds cover the sky of butterflies,

If sorrow pours down in torrents,

If the heart breaks this way,

And questions surround you

Why does love even happen?"

This was visualized in such a way just to convey that message. Even though things like domestic violence or black clouds are now commonly portrayed in most relationships, they carry symbolic meanings here.

What was the reason behind choosing an open ending for the song's narrative?

In the story of Prashna, it's not about placing blame. I believe that not every story has a happy ending. "Prashna" is not a cheerful song , it represents some questions from someone who is losing themselves a little more every day. That's why I felt the story should end this way. Because I believe the audience should interpret it in their own way. If every story is made too easy, then there's nothing left for the viewer to think about on their own. And if you ask about the meaning of the lyrics of the song, then this question of mine awaits everyone's answer.