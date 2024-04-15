Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming wedding video on Instagram. The clip, which captures snippets from their intimate yet grand ceremony, showcases the emotional moments shared by the couple on their special day.

In the video, Pulkit is seen shedding tears of joy, while also reading out a heartfelt note to Kriti, who appeared overwhelmed by the gesture. The post's caption reflects the depth of their love, stating, "We found ourselves when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago."

The wedding took place on March 15 in Delhi, attended by close friends and family members. Pulkit and Kriti chose to mark the one-month anniversary of their union by sharing this glimpse into their celebration.

One notable aspect of the video was the romantic ballad 'Turr Chaliyan,' specially created for their ceremony, which played in the background throughout. The song added an extra layer of romance and sentiment to the already emotional moments captured in the clip.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities commenced on March 13, leading up to the grand event at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR. They later shared the first glimpse from their wedding on social media, captivating their fans with glimpses of their special day.

Reports suggest that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's romance blossomed on the sets of Anees Bazmee's directorial Pagalpanti, adding an extra layer of significance to their journey to matrimony.