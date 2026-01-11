"Pure craft and heart": Alia Bhatt applauds Yami Gautam’s role in ‘HAQ’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has added her voice to the growing chorus of praise for Yami Gautam’s powerful performance in the courtroom drama HAQ, calling the actor personally and hailing her work as one of the finest female performances she has witnessed. Alia’s public endorsement, coupled with a heartfelt social media tribute, has further amplified the buzz around the film, which draws from a landmark chapter in India’s legal history.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt shared an emotional note applauding Yami’s craft and conviction in HAQ. Declaring herself a “Yami fan,” Alia wrote, “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold for Haq! One of my top female performances of all time… As I mentioned over the phone too… am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all.”

Touched by the gesture, Yami Gautam reshared Alia’s post and responded with equal warmth. She described their conversation as heartfelt and honest, praising Alia not only as a brilliant actor but also as a generous and grounded individual. “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective… Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one each other… celebrating this empowerment today & everyday,” Yami wrote.

Alia Bhatt’s appreciation places her among a host of Bollywood celebrities who have lauded HAQ for its strong narrative and compelling performances by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Earlier, actors Kiara Advani and Sanjay Kapoor had also praised Yami’s portrayal, calling it impactful and deeply moving.

HAQ is inspired by the 1985 Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a historic case that reshaped discourse around women’s rights and maintenance laws in India. With critical acclaim and high-profile endorsements continuing to pour in, the film is being widely viewed as both a powerful cinematic experience and a significant social statement.