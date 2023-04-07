“If animals in the forest take two steps back, meaning that tiger has come. But if the tiger itself takes two steps back, that means Pushpa has come”. Yes, you read that right. Allu Arjun who is widely regarded as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars is back with the most ambitious film of his career, Pushpa. It has attracted some notice because it is a follow-up to the similarly named smash from 2021.

Bunny revealed the movie's first-look poster on Friday, April 7. It quickly became the topic of conversation with online users complimenting his attractive new avatar. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is an action film.

In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in a saree. He sported makeup with heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery and also added jhumkas and nose ring along with bangles to his look. Don’t forget to miss a gun in his right hand!

Allu Arjun is set to celebrate his 41st birthday on April 8. On Friday, a day before the big day, he unveiled Pushpa 2's first-look poster. It features him in an unrecognizable new avatar. Fans were impressed by it and gave it a thumbs up.

Soon after the poster was unveiled, fans flooded social media platforms to appreciate the trans look of the star. "No other top star could dare to release a transgender-like 1st look for a highly anticipated movie,but @alluarjun did it with style & confidence ???? The boldness of the #PushpaRaj 1st look sets a new standard for daring in the film industry.History in the making ??#PushpaTheRule", one commented.

"Taking Indian cinema to the next level. ICON STAR", another wrote.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles and was written and directed by Sukumar. This year, the movie is anticipated to be released in theatres. Devi Sri Prasad is responsible for the music. Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh all had minor parts in the first installment. Samantha had a notable cameo in the song Oo Antava.