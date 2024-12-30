Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to storm the box office, leaving a trail of records in its wake. Despite being in its fourth week of release, the film is still going strong, earning nearly Rs 29 crore nett in India over the December 28 and 29 weekend alone. This impressive performance comes as a testament to the film's enduring appeal and massive fan following.

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2: The Rule opened amid high expectations, and it has since shattered box office records across the globe. With each passing week, the film's box office numbers continue to grow, signaling a long and successful run in theatres. As of now, Pushpa 2 is on track to cross the Rs 1,800 crore worldwide mark soon, a milestone that reflects its massive popularity.

According to tracking website Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 16 crore nett in India on its 25th day in theatres, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 1,157.35 crore nett. The film's Hindi version contributed a significant Rs 12.75 crore, while the original Telugu version added Rs 2.75 crore nett to the domestic total. This impressive figure showcases the film's cross-language appeal and how it continues to draw audiences in both regional and Hindi-speaking markets.

In its fourth week, the film's performance remains robust, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 753.9 crore nett and the Telugu version adding Rs 324.99 crore nett in India. This strong performance across both markets has propelled Pushpa 2 into the record books, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history.

Week 1: Rs 725.8 crore

Week 2: Rs 264.8 crore

Week 3: Rs 129.5 crore

Day 23: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.5 crore

Day 25: Rs 16 crore

Total (25 Days): Rs 1,157.35 crore

The global success of Pushpa 2 is not confined to India alone. The film's international box office performance has also been remarkable, with audiences from around the world flocking to theatres to witness the magic of Allu Arjun and Sukumar's collaboration. The film's worldwide total is rapidly approaching Rs 1,800 crore, and it is expected to cross this mark sooner rather than later.