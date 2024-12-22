Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office, even in its third weekend. On its 17th day (third Saturday), the film earned ₹25 crore nett in India, marking a 74.83% jump in collections, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version contributed significantly with ₹20 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹4.35 crore. Other language versions made up the remaining earnings. This brings the film's total nett collection in India to ₹1029.9 crore.

Globally, the film has already crossed the ₹1500 crore mark in gross earnings and is eyeing the coveted title of the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. To achieve this milestone, it needs to surpass ₹2000 crore globally.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi. The sequel sees Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

With its gripping narrative and mass appeal, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and continues to dominate cinemas worldwide.