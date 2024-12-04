Fans of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, will see its grand release tomorrow, December 5, across India and globally. However, the 3D version of the film, initially planned for simultaneous release, has been delayed. According to reports, the 3D prints were not ready in time, prompting the makers to release only 2D and IMAX 2D formats this week.

3D Version to Release on December 13

The film’s production team confirmed that the 3D version will now release on December 13. Multiplex exhibitors were informed of this change earlier today. A multiplex manager revealed that they were prepared to show 3D screenings but had to switch to 2D formats, resulting in additional workload to adjust bookings and refund price differences for 3D tickets.

Strong advance bookings despite delay

Despite the setback, the excitement around Pushpa 2 remains unshaken, with excellent advance bookings reported nationwide. Many theaters anticipate packed houses for the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, which solidified Allu Arjun’s status as a pan-India star.

Legal challenges over ticket prices

Meanwhile, the film faced legal scrutiny in Telangana regarding increased ticket prices. A petition filed in the state’s High Court argued that the elevated pricing was unjust and excessive. However, during a hearing today, the court ruled that halting the release at the last moment would be inappropriate. The next hearing is scheduled for two weeks, allowing the film to release without legal barriers in Telangana.

While the absence of the 3D version may be a disappointment for some fans, Pushpa 2 is poised for a massive opening, with audiences eager to witness the action-packed sequel in theaters.