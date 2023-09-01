The talented actor R Madhavan, whose latest film "Rocketry" earned a National Award, has been proposed as the president and chairman of the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

R Madhavan has been appointed as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The actor's directorial debut, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', recently took home the National Award for Best Feature Film.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the same on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended his best wishes to the National Award-winning actor.

"Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you (sic)," Thakur wrote.

The actor took to social media and shared his feelings about getting nominated as the President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Madhavan wrote, "Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations."

