Raanjhanaa’s AI-edited ending causes uproar; director Aanand L Rai dissociates from re-release

12 years after its original release, the cult romantic drama 'Raanjhanaa' is returning to cinemas on August 1. The re-release features a new ending powered by Artificial Intelligence, as stated in promotional posters. This change has sparked controversy as director and co-producer Aanand L Rai said he was not informed or consulted by the studio, Eros International, before the alteration.

In an interview with SCREEN, Rai said he learned about the new ending through a social media announcement. He added that people have been asking him why the ending was changed and expressed his inability to understand the decision.

Rai contacted Eros International to voice his objection, but when his concerns were dismissed, he formally requested that his name be removed from the AI-altered version. He questioned how the studio could change an ending that audiences loved and urged them to listen to viewers if not the filmmaker.

The AI-generated version reportedly changes the film’s tragic ending by keeping Dhanush’s character, Kundan, alive. This is a significant departure from the original emotional climax that made the film memorable.

Rai emphasised that a happy ending is an emotion and a tragedy is also an emotion. He said meddling with these emotions affects the voice of the film, which lies in its original ending.

He also raised concerns about the use of AI to alter creative works without the creator’s permission. Rai said he has learnt to be careful when signing contracts, as studios may prioritise profits over the integrity of a writer, director, and actor’s creation. He warned fellow filmmakers to protect their rights.

Eros International has sold the AI-edited version of 'Raanjhanaa' to Upswing Entertainment, a Tamil Nadu-based distributor. Rai suspects this is a market test in a region where his banner has limited presence. He added that even if the release is in Tamil Nadu, where actor Dhanush is popular, he is responsible for the actor’s image linked to the film.

Rai warned that this short-term business approach could harm the studio’s reputation with actors and audiences. He predicted that actors may avoid working with the studio in future and suggested they might plan to make films using AI only.

Rai clarified that he is not against AI as a tool but opposes its misuse. He is using AI-based tools to improve VFX in his upcoming film 'Tere Ishq Mein', starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. However, he believes using AI to alter completed artistic works is ethically wrong.

He said AI should be used for the future or present, not to distort the past. Rai compared altering a film’s ending to changing a purchased artist’s portrait and reselling it for profit.

He warned that next, classics like Sholay (1975) could be changed to keep both Jai and Veeru alive.

Originally released in 2013, 'Raanjhanaa' starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. It became known for its intense storytelling and emotional climax, where Kundan dies in a tragic sacrifice for love.