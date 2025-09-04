Radiohead returns: Band announces first tour in 7 years

Radiohead is back on the road. The band has confirmed its first tour in seven years, with 20 shows lined up across five European cities this fall.

The run kicks off November 4 in Madrid and wraps December 12 in Berlin. Each city gets four nights, including a stop at London’s O2 Arena. The full schedule features:

Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena (Nov 4, 5, 7, 8)

Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena (Nov 14, 15, 17, 18)

London, England – The O2 (Nov 21, 22, 24, 25)

Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena (Dec 1, 2, 4, 5)

Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (Dec 8, 9, 11, 12)

The announcement came through the band’s Instagram, where drummer Philip Selway said last year’s casual rehearsals rekindled their spark: “After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again... it also made us want to play some shows together.” He hinted at more dates beyond Europe but stopped short of confirming.

Radiohead’s last live appearance was in August 2018, closing their A Moon Shaped Pool tour in Philadelphia. Since then, members have kept busy with solo projects:

Thom Yorke released his solo record Anima and two albums with side-project The Smile.

Jonny Greenwood composed scores for films like Phantom Thread and Spencer.

Colin Greenwood toured with Nick Cave.

Ed O’Brien dropped his debut Earth in 2020.

Selway put out his third solo album Strange Dance in 2023.

The European dates mark a full-circle moment for the band as they reunite after years of individual ventures.