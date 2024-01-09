Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently paid homage to late Indian star Parveen Babi. In a tribute, Khan donned a rani pink saree and sported a hairstyle reminiscent of Babi's iconic look.

She shared her experience on Instagram, discussing the challenge of the transformation while recovering from multiple foot fractures. Khan posted a video of the photo shoot, where she is seen emulating Babi's grace and style.

“So I remember seeing this Time magazine cover and it had the gorgeous Parveen Babi on it. It's because of that cover that I actually watched her films. Some of her songs I just love. She was so beautiful, such a style icon,” she says. She also sings a few lines of Parveen's popular song from the film Namak Halal - Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba.

Another video shows Khan in a silver kurta, standing before a screen playing Babi's songs, seemingly immersing herself in the role. She shared on her Instagram Stories, "This was a tough shoot, my first since my foot injury (three fractures in my right foot to be precise). I couldn't move much and I was hating it. The team was sooo loving and caring…love you guys @lovefuryal @museluxe."

Mahira Khan is a renowned actor in Pakistan, known for films like 'Bin Roye', 'Ho Mann Jahaan', 'Superstar', and 'The Legend of Maula Jutt'. She also starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood film 'Raees'. Khan married Salim Karim in 2021 and is a mother to a teenage son, Azlaan.