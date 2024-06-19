Producer Guneet Monga has revealed that over 100 actors auditioned for a pivotal role in the upcoming film "Kill," but it was Raghav Juyal who ultimately secured the part. The film, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is set to release in cinemas on July 5.

In a statement, Monga shared insights into the exhaustive audition process, emphasizing that Juyal's ability to seamlessly blend menace and humor made him the standout candidate. "We took 100 auditions and Raghav stood out to us. We were searching for someone who could bring an unusual blend of menace and humour to the role, a character who could truly captivate and terrify the audience at the same time," said Monga.

Juyal's audition was described as extraordinary, with Monga noting that he embraced the complexity of the character and added his unique flair. "Raghav Juyal's audition was extraordinary; he not only embraced the complexity of the character but also added his own unique flair. He is the best fit for this role in 'Kill,' and we can't wait for the audience to see his performance," Monga added.

She further highlighted that Juyal's portrayal brilliantly captures the essence of his character, blending humor with a chilling sense of danger. "Raghav's performance brilliantly captures the essence of his character, blending humor with a chilling sense of danger. His portrayal will undoubtedly remind audiences of the iconic Joker, but with a distinct twist that is entirely his own," she said.

"Kill" also features notable actors Lakshya, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles, promising a captivating cinematic experience.