The Assamese film industry has seen quite a few good release so far this year. Adding to the good movie list, Jatin Bora production has released the release teaser of highly awaited movie 'Raghav' on July 1.

Slated to hit the cinamas on October 27, the movie is helmed by Jatin Bora and produced by Nabanita Sharma featuring Nishita Goswami and veteran actress Mridula Baruah in lead roles.

Releasing the trailer Dhwani Records wrote, "JB Production presents the teaser of the highly awaited movie RAGHAV starring Jatin Bora, Mridula Boruah, Hiranya Deka, Nishita Goswami, Sumi Bora and directed by Jatin Bora. Raghav which will release on 27th October 2023 in Assamese is a fully action packed entertainment movie which outlines the emotional journey of a taxi driver".

As soon as the teaser came out, fans flooded the comment section sharing their love to Assamese cinema.

"Assamese movies are getting better day by day", one wrote in the comment section.

"Omg Jatin Borah man he literally pushed the Assamese industry to another level getting vibes of Bollywood in some of the glimpses, hoping for the best", another wrote.

In a recent interview with IndiaTodayNE, actor Jatin Bora shared how this movie is special to him. "I spend all my savings to make this movie. The entire film will be filled with action, romance, especially under the guidance of the south action experts", said the actor.