Prior to its release, the Assamese film 'Raghav' became the centre of a heated dispute. After the film's debut, fans swiftly shared their opinions on social media, sparking a flurry of discussions about the movie. Actor Jatin Bora is preparing to contact the police. Those who troll 'Raghav' may face legal consequences. Jatin Bora has lodged a complaint against all the trolls.

Earlier on August 2, Assamese singer and composer Nilotpal Bora took to facebook and highly critised the makers of 'Raghav' for showing one Maharashtrian instrument as a part of Assamese culture.

"Watched the teaser of Jatin Bora's new movie "Raghav" two days ago. Over the last two days, I have seen many people praising and criticizing. I want to throw light on a different side. The name of this dhol seen in the teaser is "Puneri Dhol", folk instrument of Maharashtra. In festivals like Dahi Handi,Ganesh Chaturthi, hundreds of drums celebrate by dancing together like this is their culture", nationally acclaimed singer Nilotpal Bora wrote in a Facebook post on August 3.

'Raghav' also landed into 'waistline' controversy. Actor-cum director Jatin Bora cleared all speculations and revealed to IndiaTodayNE how this movie is fuelled by his year-long savings without a producer.