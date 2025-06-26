Raid 2 Netflix review: Gold hand in water, hotels holding nation's worth of wealth, Ajay Devgn back with a bang

After seven years, IRS officer Amay Patnaik returns in Raid 2, a gripping and sharply executed sequel that delves deeper into the murky waters of power, corruption, and justice. Directed once again by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film expands its universe from a single household to an entire town soaked in secrets—retaining the taut storytelling of the original while turning up the stakes.

The Story: Not just a raid

Set in the politically charged town of Bhoj, the sequel follows Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) as he faces off against a new and formidable adversary—Dada Manohar Bhai, a beloved shoemaker-turned-politician, played with chilling charm by Riteish Deshmukh. What begins as a seemingly simple transfer for a fake bribe quickly spirals into a war of intelligence and integrity. As Patnaik uncovers a network of corruption tied to Dada Bhai’s empire—including undeclared properties, golden artefacts, and exploited women—the film steadily builds to a high-stakes climax.

The narrative retains its grounded tone but explores bolder terrain: emotional manipulation, public betrayal, and courtroom power plays. From a hotel that hides a nation’s wealth, to a mob turned chaotic by greed, Raid 2 is a layered thriller that explores justice beyond ledgers and law books.

Performances: Powerhouses and surprise packages

Ajay Devgn delivers yet another solid, restrained performance. He brings gravity and calm intensity to the role of Patnaik—an upright officer navigating a deeply compromised system. While his serious-cop persona isn’t new, it remains effective.

Riteish Deshmukh is the film’s biggest revelation. As Dada Bhai, he mixes charm with controlled menace, giving the story a memorable and morally complex villain. It’s a career-defining negative role that pushes him into new territory.

Amit Sial as undercover officer Lallan Sudhir is a scene-stealer. His comic timing and unassuming demeanor add unexpected levity to a dark narrative.

Vaani Kapoor, although underutilized as Patnaik’s wife Malini, gets her moment in the second half. Her emotional speech rallying female victims is one of the film’s turning points.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s item number adds energy, though it feels more like a commercial break in an otherwise sober film.

Technical craftsmanship

Raid 2 scores high on the technical front. Direction by Raj Kumar Gupta is crisp and precise. He balances political intrigue with emotional moments without indulging in unnecessary melodrama.

Cinematography captures the gritty essence of Bhoj while contrasting it with the lavish corrupt wealth hidden in plain sight.

Background Score is haunting and purposeful, particularly during moments of suspense and revelation.

Editing keeps the pace tight in most parts, although the first half tends to drag, and some twists in the second act feel a bit predictable.

Best moments in the film

The raid at the hotel owned by Dada Bhai’s late lover reveals absurd opulence—pure gold taps, hidden vaults, and enough cash to stun a nation.

The courtroom twist, where a corrupt lawyer turns state witness and plays a damning audio recording.

Malini’s power move, convincing victims to testify, giving emotional heft to the film.

The mob scene, where officers throw money out the window to distract and dismantle the public fury—a clever and visually memorable sequence.

Ending: A win with a warning

The climax is satisfying but unsettling. Dada Bhai’s fall is public and poetic—his own mother slaps him, and the people who once revered him now demand justice. But Raid 2 doesn’t offer a clean finish. In the final scene, the jailed Dada Bhai is approached by political fixer Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla), suggesting the rot in the system runs far deeper. A Raid 3? Very likely—and eagerly awaited.