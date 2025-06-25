'Raid 2' to stream on Netflix from tomorrow after box office success

'Raid 2', the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 thriller 'Raid', is set to premiere on Netflix from 26 June 2025. Starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the film has been a box office success, amassing Rs 157.88 crore in theatres since its release.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' continues the story of Indian Revenue Service officer Amay Patnaik, as he tackles a new case against the influential character Dada Manohar Bhai, portrayed by Deshmukh. The film, produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, includes Vaani Kapoor, with Saurabh Shukla making a special appearance as Tauji from the original film.

Netflix confirmed the digital release of 'Raid 2' via an Instagram post, stating, "Aaj se ulti ginti shuru. Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire. Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix." The film, known for its intense drama, promises to maintain the gripping nature of its predecessor while introducing fresh elements to the storyline.

Upon its theatrical release on 1 May 2025, 'Raid 2' received mixed reviews. An excerpt from India Today.in's review of the film described it as "An intense drama like 'Raid' is a perfect recipe for an engaging film. Driven by Ajay Devgn, the franchise is both gripping and intriguing.

In 'Raid 2', the new film in the franchise, Devgn reprises the role of a no-nonsense, honest income tax officer, Amay Patnaik. But this time, we don’t see enough of Patnaik - we see a brooding Ajay Devgn."

Despite the mixed critical reception, 'Raid 2' has proved to be a commercial success, drawing audiences with its blend of action and suspense. As it prepares for its digital debut, viewers worldwide can look forward to experiencing the next chapter in Amay Patnaik's thrilling journey.