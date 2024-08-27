Raj Kapoor's 1951 classic, "Awara," will be showcased in a 4K restoration at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. The screening, part of TIFF Classics, celebrates Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, National Film Development Corporation of India wrote: "Get ready for a cinematic milestone! The world premiere of the 4K restoration of Raj Kapoor’s timeless classic Awara is set to take place at the @TIFF_NET 2024, under the prestigious TIFF Classics section."

The restored version, produced and directed by Kapoor, was completed by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) under the National Film Heritage Mission.

The restoration was overseen by Kunal Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s nephew, ensuring both historical accuracy and modern visual quality.

"Awara," which also features Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor, was originally a Cannes Film Festival contender in 1951. The film tells the story of a young man who turns to crime to support his family but seeks redemption through love.