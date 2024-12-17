Businessman Raj Kundra has spoken out for the first time in three years regarding the pornography production allegations that have surrounded him. In an interview, Kundra addressed the controversy, which had significantly impacted his family and reputation.

Kundra, who had remained silent amidst intense media scrutiny, explained that his decision to stay quiet was driven by a desire for peace, but the involvement of his family compelled him to speak out. "Silence is bliss," Kundra said, "But when it comes to family and when family members are involved, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I'm hiding something. And people should realize the truth."

The businessman vehemently denied any involvement in the production of pornography. He clarified his role as a provider of technological services to his brother-in-law’s company, which ran an app featuring bold content meant for a mature audience. "Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to do with porn at all," he said. Kundra emphasized that his involvement was limited to offering technology services for an app in the UK that showcased A-rated films, not pornographic content.

Kundra also dismissed claims that he was the "kingpin" behind multiple controversial apps, stating that his only role was providing technology for the platforms. He challenged anyone to come forward who could link him to the production of pornography or who had worked with him on such projects.

Having spent over three years fighting legal battles, Kundra expressed full confidence in the judicial process, stating, "I have full faith in the judiciary. If I'm guilty, charge me; if I'm not, discharge me." Reflecting on the difficult period of his detention, Kundra recalled the 63 days he spent in a detention centre, away from his family. Despite the emotional toll, he remained confident that he would be exonerated, asserting, "I know I have not done anything wrong."

Kundra also pointed to business rivalries as a factor in the controversy. He claimed that a personal attack was orchestrated against him, and revealed that he had provided names to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the conspiracy. While he refrained from naming individuals publicly, he expressed hope that justice would prevail.

The businessman is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an alleged money laundering case, adding to the scrutiny he continues to face.