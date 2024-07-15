A Mumbai court granted bail on Monday to a YouTuber from Rajasthan, Banwarilal Gujjar, who was arrested last month for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and boasting about connections to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Gujjar faced charges of criminal intimidation and violations of the Information Technology Act. The police claimed that Gujjar, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, talked about killing Khan and his associations with Lawrence Bishnoi, Gold Brar, and other gangsters. They alleged that Gujjar uploaded the video to boost his channel's viewership.

The bail was granted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate VR Patil of the Esplanade court. In his bail application, filed through advocate Faiz Merchant, Gujjar asserted that he was "falsely implicated in the case without any proper or cogent material."

Gujjar's plea stated that he creates and uploads videos for entertainment and fame. The plea also pointed out that the FIR transcript of the video did not contain any direct threat to kill Salman Khan, arguing that the charges against him were unwarranted.