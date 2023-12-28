Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil are currently filming for TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan in Nagercoil. An image of the pair surfaced online on Wednesday, exciting fans. Following the death of actor-politician Vijayakanth, Rajinikanth suspended filming to return to Chennai.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on his X account that when Rajinikanth heard the news of his friend’s death, he halted shoot to rush back to Chennai. He wrote, “#SuperstarRajinikanth canceled his movie #Vettaiyan shoot in Nagerkovil and is rushing back to Chennai to pay his homage to Captain #Vijayakanth.” Fans of the actor lauded him for the gesture under the post, writing, “Great gesture by Rajini.” Another fan wrote, “Its his dear friend, as a Thalaivar fan I would be disppointed if he didn't.”

Although the producers have not yet commented, the image shows Rajinikanth and Fahadh filming outside a home. Fahadh is shown getting ready for the action, and Rajinikanth is seen chatting with a teammate. Two of the staff workers clutching umbrellas to protect the performers from the sun are crammed close to them. “Most probably a montage, wholesome,” speculated a fan about the scene, while another X user wrote, “Thalaivar and FaFa in same frame!! (heart emoji).”

Filming for Vettaiyan has been ongoing for several months, with Rajinikanth previously seen filming in Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin. The shoot moved to Nagercoil after Tuticorin. Vettaiyan is highly anticipated due to the success of Gnanavel’s previous film, Jai Bhim, with Suriya. Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan also feature in the film.