Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier have set the internet abuzz with their electrifying dance moves in the song "Manasilaayo" from the upcoming film Vettaiyan. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has taken social media by storm, with fans praising both stars, especially Manju Warrier, for her stunning look and graceful dance performance. Rajinikanth, known for his screen presence, won over audiences with his charisma, while Warrier’s look in a red saree paired with black sunglasses garnered widespread attention.

Manju Warrier's performance earned high praise online. One user on X posted, "Manju Warrier simply nailed it. Biggest surprise and the best part of the song." Another user shared, "I started to fond #ManjuWarrier from Asuran then she give same tough acting with AK in Thunivu. Semma @ManjuWarrier4 mdm neenga. Now #Vettaiyan #Manasilaayo."

In the film, Warrier plays Rajinikanth’s wife. In a recent interview, she expressed her excitement about the opportunity to share screen space with the superstar and called the project an “out-and-out Rajinikanth movie.”

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is scheduled for a grand release on October 10. The film was initially set to clash with Suriya’s Kanguva, but the latter postponed its release, giving Vettaiyan a solo slot. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also danced alongside Rajinikanth in the "Manasilaayo" song.