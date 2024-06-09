Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed admiration for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's impending third term in office, considering it a significant milestone in democracy. The iconic actor made these remarks while speaking to the media before departing from Chennai to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Rajinikanth, often referred to as Thalaivar, lauded Modi's consecutive re-elections, drawing parallels with Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership legacy. He emphasized the importance of a strong opposition, highlighting its role in fostering a robust democratic system.

"Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy," Rajinikanth conveyed, as reported by news agency PTI.

Expressing optimism for the future governance under Modi's leadership, Rajinikanth anticipated a tenure marked by good governance and progress.

In addition to attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony, Rajinikanth hinted at his potential participation in Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, stating, "I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there."

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to assume office as the leader of a coalition government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 PM on Sunday. The event is expected to host dignitaries and special invitees from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean Region.

In preparation for the ceremony, traffic restrictions and airspace curbs have been enforced in the national capital, ensuring smooth conduct of the prestigious occasion.

