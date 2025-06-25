Rajkummar Rao nervous to play Sourav Ganguly, says it's a huge responsibility

The much-anticipated biopic about the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is making headlines as actor Rajkummar Rao has officially confirmed his role as the cricket legend. In an interview with NDTV, Rao stated, "Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official. Yes, I am playing him in his biopic." This announcement comes after months of speculation and marks a significant step forward for the production. However, the release of the film is anticipated to take over a year due to scheduling issues. The film is expected to be a comprehensive portrayal of Ganguly's journey, showcasing not just his professional milestones but also personal anecdotes that shaped his career.

Rao, a National Award-winning actor, expressed a mix of emotions regarding his role in the film. He admitted feeling the weight of the responsibility, stating, "I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun." The actor's commitment to authentically portraying Ganguly includes mastering the Bengali language, a skill he has honed with the help of his actor-wife, Patralekhaa, who is of Bengali descent. This dedication underscores Rao's commitment to delivering an authentic performance, ensuring that even the nuances of Ganguly's speech are captured accurately.

The biopic aims to capture Ganguly's illustrious career and transformative impact on Indian cricket, though further details about the film's storyline and additional cast members remain under wraps. This portrayal is expected to delve into the cricketer's life achievements and contributions to the sport, providing audiences with an in-depth look at his legacy. The film promises to be a tribute to Ganguly's enduring influence on the game and his role in shaping a new era for Indian cricket.

In addition to the Ganguly biopic, Rajkummar Rao's recent projects include the romantic comedy 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which was released in May and quickly hit OTT platforms. Fans can also look forward to seeing Rao in the upcoming film 'Maalik', featuring Manushi Chhillar, Medha Shankr, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, set for a theatrical release on July 11. This busy schedule reflects Rao's active presence in the film industry and his versatility as an actor, showcasing his ability to handle diverse roles with ease.