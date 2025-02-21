Bollywood’s Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to step into the shoes of cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly for an upcoming biopic. The former Indian skipper confirmed the news while speaking to the media, stating, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role... but there are issues of dates... so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

Ganguly, who led India to the 2003 World Cup final and notched up 18,575 international runs, remains one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. He played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, earning the nickname “Prince of Kolkata.”

After retiring in 2008, he transitioned into cricket administration, serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) before taking charge as the BCCI president in October last year.

As for Rajkummar Rao, the actor has a packed schedule. His latest film, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, recently dropped its teaser. The film follows a quirky time-loop storyline where Rajkummar’s character relives the same day repeatedly, leading to hilarious confusion. The teaser even features the popular track ‘Chor Bazaari’ from the 2009 film ‘Love Aaj Kal’—a fun nod considering Wamiqa had a minor role in that movie.

Directed by Karan Sharma, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is backed by Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios. Rajkummar also has another project in the pipeline—‘Maalik,’ slated for a June 20, 2025, theatrical release, produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani.