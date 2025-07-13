Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ races ahead at the Box Office, leaving ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ struggling to keep up

Rajkummar Rao’s gritty gangster drama Maalik is proving to be a strong contender at the box office, showing early signs of breakout success. After a solid opening day collection of ?3.75 crore, the film witnessed a healthy surge on Day 2, earning an estimated ?5.25 crore. This brings its two-day total to ?9.00 crore—an encouraging trend for the makers and a clear indication that positive word of mouth is boosting its performance.

On Saturday, Maalik recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.16%, with evening shows peaking at an impressive 19.14%. The growth suggests that audiences are responding well to its intense, crime-laced narrative and the commanding presence of Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Backed by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta, and Baljinder Kaur, Maalik is drawing viewers with its gripping storytelling and gritty performances. The combination of Rao’s compelling portrayal and strong supporting turns is turning the film into a word-of-mouth hit.

In sharp contrast, Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor’s romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is struggling to find its footing at the box office. The film earned ?43 lakh on Day 2, showing only a modest increase from its ?30 lakh opening. Its two-day total now stands at ?73 lakh. Despite a relatable, emotional premise exploring themes of love and intimacy, the film has yet to establish a strong connect with audiences. Its overall occupancy rate of 12.61% underscores its comparatively muted reception.

While both films cater to very different sensibilities—Maalik delivering crime-drama intensity and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan offering tender romance—it is clear that Maalik holds the early edge. Its stronger collections and climbing occupancy numbers suggest growing momentum driven by positive reviews and audience recommendations.

As the weekend progresses, all eyes will be on whether Maalik can sustain its growth trajectory and convert promising word of mouth into a solid box-office run. Meanwhile, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will need to find new ways to build buzz and draw in audiences if it hopes to turn its fortunes around in the coming days.