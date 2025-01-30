Rakesh Roshan recently discussed the reasons behind his son Hrithik's marriage with Sussanne Khan not working out. Despite the divorce, he highlighted that Sussanne remains a part of the Roshan family.

In a conversation with Yuvaa, Rakesh Roshan pointed out that Hrithik and Sussanne's relationship ended due to a misunderstanding. He stated, "Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house."

Rakesh also shared insights into whether Hrithik discusses personal matters with him. He mentioned, "Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don’t know, maybe because I am a well-disciplined man. I am not a short-tempered person, I am not a person who will scold anybody but I am very disciplined. When they were little, they wouldn’t talk to me openly, now they do. Now we are like friends at home."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000, soon after Hrithik's Bollywood debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The couple parted ways and divorced after 13 years of marriage. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Currently, Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.