It's heartwarming to see how even prominent figures in the world of cinema are celebrating Raksha Bandhan to honor their sibling bonds and express gratitude for the care and love they've received. It's a special time for families to come together and celebrate their connections.

From actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit to director Zoya Akhtar have taken to social media to share adorable pictures and notes about their beloved siblings.

"Katori mithai ke liye.. kar rahi,...Main aashirwad ke liye...Happy Rakshabandhan", Kartik Aaryan wrote in an Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures along with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh from their Raksha Bandhan celebration on Instagram. Also present were Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya, and Saba Ali Khan.

Sara visited her father Saif Ali Khan’s residence along with Ibrahim, while Inaaya joined her mother, Soha Ali Khan, in the festivities and tied ‘rakhis’ to her cousins.

