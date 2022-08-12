This Raksha Bandhan, two of Bollywood's greatest actors competed against one another at the box office with their respective films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Despite receiving positive reviews from viewers, Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan couldn't make as much money as was anticipated on the opening day.

It began trading at the low end of trade forecasts, in the range of Rs. 7-8 crore net.

Even though 35,000 tickets were pre-sold for Raksha Bandhan on Day 1 at the box office, the total take was just about Rs 69 lakh. Zee Studios and director Aanand L Rai made the movie at a total budget of Rs 70 crore.

Raksha Bandhan had a slower start than anticipated at the box office.

Box Office India reports that the movie could earn roughly Rs 7-8 crore on Day 1. The movie starring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar, also features debutantes Sahejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna.

As per reports, the occupancy in the film theatres in the morning period, was even lower than Laal Singh Chaddha, which had a very low occupancy of 15-20%. The movie did poor business in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Southern states.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1... Mass circuits perform better [good occupancy in evening shows], but metros are extremely weak... Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects... Thu ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz."