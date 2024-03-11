Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, recently wed, are currently on their honeymoon. Following a scenic wedding in Goa, the couple shared a photo at a gym on March 11, dressed in stylish hoodies.

Rakul posted the photo and captioned, "So many celebrations, so much more food !! It’s been, in short, keeping the love, burning the calories (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Soon after the picture went online, fans rushed to the comment section to react to the same. One follower wrote, "Jackky is the luckiest person in the entire universe. He has the most beautiful wife (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Omg!! your look steals my heart (sic)." While others dropped heart emojis.

Rakul and Jackky had earlier participated in an interactive session hosted by the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited with participants of the film industry in Assam. Rakul shared information on what drew her to Jackky there. It was his "sense of humour," she explained.



During a discussion on the same topic, Jackky mentioned that he had a "dry sense of humor." The first thing Rakul replied in response was, "In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humour."



In terms of her career, Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Kamal Haasan in "Indian 2." Conversely, Jackky is eagerly anticipating the premiere of his next movie, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."