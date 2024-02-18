A few days before the wedding, actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani left for Goa on Saturday night. On social media, a number of images and videos of the pair in Goa and at the Mumbai airport surfaced. Their family had gone with them.



In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen leaving the airport in Mumbai and entering the terminal with her family.After a short while, Jackky Bhagnani appeared at the airport. They were later seen leaving the terminal at the Goa airport, smiling for the photographers. Jackky and Rakul Preet left the airport in different cars.



During the trip, Rakul Preet looked amazing in a bright orange pantsuit and a pink top. She had her hair up in a ponytail and wore white trainers. He wore shoes, black pants, and a grey shirt with a design on it in a casual outfit. A grandiose wedding in Goa with close family and friends is scheduled on February 21.

On Thursday, Rakul Preet arrived with her family at Jackky's house for the pre-wedding festivities. Rakul Preet and Jackky are going all out to ensure they have an eco-friendly wedding, according to news agency ANI sources. Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks, and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

Starting on February 19, the three-day festivities will take place. After dating for some time, Rakul Preet and Jackky frequently post adorable pictures of themselves on social media and at events. In October 2021, Jackky and Rakul Preet made their romance official.



Rakul Preet showed up to Jackky's residence on Thursday with her family to start the pre-wedding activities. ANI sources claim that Rakul Preet and Jackky are making every effort to host an environmentally friendly wedding. The pair reportedly planned their "green" wedding with digital invites to reduce paper waste, an anti-pyrotechnics policy, and a commitment to plant trees to offset the carbon impact of the event.

In contrast, Jackky is eager for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his next creation. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha in the key roles. On Eid 2024, it is scheduled to open in cinemas.