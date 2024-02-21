Popular Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have officially tied the knot. The couple, who have been in a relationship for a significant period, were wedded on Wednesday in a traditional Sikh ceremony known as 'Anand Karaj'.

The event was held in Goa and was attended by the couple's family and close friends. A number of Bollywood luminaries, including Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, were present at the ceremony to bless the couple's new journey.

An image of the couple's Anand Karaj wedding ceremony standee has since surfaced online. Additionally, Rakul and Jackky are set to participate in a Hindu wedding ceremony later in the evening.

Rakul and Jackky, who confirmed their relationship via Instagram in October 2021, began their pre-wedding celebrations on February 19.

Rakul is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Indian 2', sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan. The movie also features Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles. The initial installment of the film, released in 1996, showcased Kamal Haasan portraying an elderly freedom fighter battling corruption.

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