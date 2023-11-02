Telugu actor Ram Charan has been inducted into the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also known as the Oscars. He joined the academy's actors branch as a new member.

This follows after the film 'RRR', in which Ram Charan starred, competed for Oscars and its song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar. Both Ram Charan and NTR, who are part of the film, gained global recognition.

This is a significant honor for Ram Charan and a proud moment for Telugu cinema as two of its stars are now Academy members.

Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions.

We’re thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando, Robert Davi”.