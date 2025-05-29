'KGF' actor Yash has officially started filming for the mythological epic 'Ramayana'. Stunt director Guy Norris, known for his work in Hollywood films like 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'The Suicide Squad', is in India choreographing action sequences centred on Yash’s character.

The sequences are designed for a mythological setting, with the production aiming for a global spectacle. Yash, who is also a co-producer, is closely involved in creative decisions. He has been working with the stunt and visual effects teams to develop the film's action scenes.

Guy Norris is an established stunt director with experience in Hollywood. Besides the 'Mad Max' series and 'The Suicide Squad' (2021), he has worked on films such as 'Superman Returns', 'Ghost in the Shell', and 'Triple Frontier'. He has also directed several films and TV shows in the US.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, the film is a large-scale project expected to set new standards in Indian cinema. Yash plays Ravana and co-produces the film through his banner, Monster Mind Creations.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, alongside Yash as Ravana.

'Ramayana Part 1' is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 planned for Diwali 2027. The Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG is handling the visual effects, promising a visually impressive retelling of the epic.