Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Sources tell IndiaToday.in that the Ranbir's appearance as Lord Ram will be minimalist.

According to a source, there was a photo shoot with Ranbir to finalise his look as Lord Ram. While significant preparations are ongoing for other characters like Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, the focus is primarily on Ranbir Kapoor.

Sources also add that Ranbir will not bulk up or gain any extra muscle for the part as director Nitesh Tiwari wants him to be in his natural lean avatar. Ranbir’s bare bodied look as Lord Ram wearing golden and gem-studded ornaments, has impressed everyone who has seen the photos.

The makers are very keen on keeping the looks of Lord Ram and Sita Mata very simple without heavy jewellery and costumes.

The ‘Dangal’ director is leaving no stone unturned to make sure there is ample homework being done before the film goes on the floor.

Earlier we informed you that Tiwari has created a separate team for the diction and dialogue department of ‘Ramayana’. Apart from diction, there is also a special emphasis on the costume of the film and how the main characters in the movie will look. Sources revealed that Tiwari has put Ranbir Kapoor on to a diction expert, who will make sure the dialogue delivery of his character is in alignment with the vision of the film.