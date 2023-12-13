Popular OTT platform Netflix shared details of the most viewed titles on their platform from January to June 2023. The web series Rana Naidu, featuring Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, was the only Indian series to feature in the top 400, at 336th place.

Netflix disclosed viewership data for about 18,000 titles and Rana Naidu achieved noteworthy numbers to make the list. Released in multiple languages, the series logged a total of 463,000,000 viewing hours. Despite criticism for its bold content, the series garnered significant interest since its premiere on March 10. The Night Agent and Ginny and Georgia topped the list with 8,121,000,000 and 6,651,000,000 viewed hours, respectively.

The top 10 also included The Glory, Wednesday, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, You, Outer Banks and Manifest. Nine Indian titles in total featured on the top 1000 list. These included Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga at 401, Mission Manju at 599, Indian Matchmaking at 615, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at 651, the Hindi version of RRR at 660, season 1 of Class at 724, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at 762 and Shehzada at 840.

Other Indian titles featured after the top 1000, including Scoop, Gumraah, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Trial by Fire: Limited Series, Delhi Crime season 1 and Sacred Games season 1. Venkatesh recently announced that season 2 of the web series will be more restrained compared to season 1. In response to some viewers finding the series’ content objectionable, he stated that the emphasis will be on the storyline and comedic sequences rather than offensive language.