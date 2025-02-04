The highly anticipated second season of Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, is set to return on Netflix in 2025. The teaser for the new season was unveiled at a grand Netflix event in Mumbai on Monday, confirming that Arjun Rampal has joined the cast for the upcoming installment.

The action-packed teaser offers a glimpse into Rana’s character as he takes on one last job to secure his family’s future before stepping away from his high-stakes world of fixing. However, his plans take a dark turn as he gets entangled in conflicts with his loved ones and faces a menacing underworld figure from his past.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Netflix wrote, "Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat mamu, kyun ki ye Rana Naidu ka style hai. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out in 2025, only on Netflix."

The first season of Rana Naidu gained widespread popularity for its gripping storyline and intense performances, making it one of the most-watched crime thrillers on the platform. While the release date for the second season is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the action-packed drama.

