The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is set to take place in the coming days. The actors have been keeping their plans wraps from the media and fans, but there are hints aplenty. As guests begin to arrive at the Mumbai wedding site.

After weeks of rumours and speculation, here are the details of the big fat celebrity wedding this week. All ceremonies, starting with today’s mehendi, will be held at Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai’s Pali Hills where the couple live.

A pooja was held today in the presence of immediate family and after lunch, at around 2pm, the mehendi ceremony will begin. The intimate affair will be attended by only close family and friends. No other engagements are scheduled for the day; some of Ranbir and Alia’s close friends are expected to visit today – Ayan Mukerji, who directs them in Brahmastra, was spotted at Vastu last night.

Sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that tomorrow – April 14 – is the big day, the day when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married. The wedding will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm. This will also be just for close family and friends. The couple wanted to keep their wedding a private affair; Ranbir is known to be a very private person and that’s also how Alia would like her wedding ceremony to be – just with family members and close friends.

Vastu, where Ranbir and Alia live, has been buzzing with activity this week, with tables being unloaded and deliveries of crockery and Sabyasachi carry bags. The apartment complex, where all the ceremonies will be held, has been screened off with cloth but paparazzi captured police arriving yesterday, reportedly to review security arrangements. Cameras also caught a glimpse into the apartment where the ceremonies will be held, the interior has been decorated with lights

In addition to Vastu, the Kapoor family home – Krishna Raj Bungalow – and RK Studios have also been lit up. Krishna Raj, which is under construction, is reportedly where Alia and Ranbir will live once married.

As of now, there is no plan for a reception but there could be one big Bollywood style bash later this month once both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed their work commitments.