Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, two of the most well-known couples in the Hindi film business, got married at the latter's Mumbai home last year in a stunning wedding.

They were frequently in the headlines before they were married for various reasons, and it doesn't appear that anything has changed since then. In addition to their film roles and public appearances, the two are frequently in the headlines for their relationship dynamics and behaviour, which is frequently criticised by admirers.

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But as the 'Gangubai' actress received the best actor award in 69th National Award, Ranbir Kapoor proudly filmed a video of his beloved wife and now it seems like the internet have forgive him.

"Seeing Ranbir Kapoor supporting his beloved is the best thing on the internet today. Congratulations SUPERSTAR Alia Bhatt for the First National Award", one fan wrote on X.