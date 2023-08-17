Ranbir Kapoor recently received criticism from online users after Alia Bhatt stated that he used to ask her to remove her lipstick while they were dating. They referred to the actor as poisonous and domineering. A few hours later, Alia Bhatt had a 'ask me anything' session on Instagram and responded to various inquiries.

When a social media user asked her “what's a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?” The actress replied, “constructive criticism is the best way to grow. But words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.” She further mentioned, “No one can take you who are away from you... cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn't even reach you.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Alia Bhatt is shown in a new video from Vogue India discussing unusual beauty tips. She uses the same soft shade of pink (Pillowtalk) that she wore to her wedding in the video. The actress prefers to swipe her lip over the lipstick rather than apply it with her hand. Then, Alia subtly wipes off the lipstick to give it a more natural hue. The actress explains the reason behind this, " “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.”