With the release of Animal, one of his greatest hits to date and one that may soon surpass the greatest, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying immense success. The actor answered questions on his parent's marriage and press attention in a ten-year-old interview that went viral before the premiere of his movie Rockstar.

In an interview with The Big Indian Picture, Kapoor revealed, “See, at that time, press didn’t matter, because I was also in the fire zone. I live with my parents. Seeing them going through that phase, I was very much part of it. I was right there.”

He added, “I live in a bungalow; my parents live downstairs, I live on the floor above. I remember sitting on the staircases for four hours, from 1 am to 5 am, hearing them fight, break things… Everyone goes through it, it’s just that my parents were celebrities, it was out there in the press. It was a little embarrassing in school. Your friends don’t mention it, because they’re good friends, but somewhere there was a sense of, ‘I know what’s happening’. But you deal with it.”

In just nine days, the movie has made Rs 660 crore at the global box office, the creators said on Sunday.

The movie, which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starred Ranbir Kapoor, was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1.