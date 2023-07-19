Football is Ranbir Kapoor's favourite sport. He owns a football club and is frequently spotted playing football with his friends from the industry. In addition, Alia Bhatt has gone to a number of matches with her husband Ranbir Kapoor to support his club. Ranbir, meanwhile, has stated that he would never participate in a football game with Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared his passion for football in a conversation, noting that he has been a fan of the game since he was a little boy. When asked who he would never play football against, Ranbir mentioned his wife Alia Bhatt because he admires her fierce competitiveness.

Ranbir said, "I think I'll choose my wife Alia, because she's very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she’ll really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her." When suggested that Alia might celebrate better and longer if she beats him, Ranbir replied, “Exactly. So, I'm screwed both ways”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story started on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. After being in a relationship for 5 years, the two finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai house in April, 2022. Alia gave birth to their first child, Raha Kapoor last November.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was most recently seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is getting ready for his next December movie, Animal. Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller. Alongside his wife Alia and the legendary Yash, the actor is apparently also starring in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Alia Bhatt is preparing for her upcoming film alongside Karan Johar in the meantime. On July 28, 2023, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia, will be released in theatres. With Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, the actress will shortly make her illustrious Hollywood debut. According to rumours, she will also play the lead in a movie set in Yash Raj's espionage universe