The much-anticipated 1st semi-final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand has not only cricket enthusiasts but also Bollywood fans excited.

The reason being, actor Ranbir Kapoor's attendance at the event. Kapoor, currently in the midst of promoting his forthcoming film 'Animal', aims to merge the film's promotional activities with the cricket match.

Reports indicate that Kapoor will participate in an interactive session with cricket connoisseurs like Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Khan, and host Jatin Sapru.

In a statement, Ranbir Kapoor said that he had to shave his head in preparation for the film's last scene. Additionally, he is growing his hair back and making significant lifestyle adjustments since that he doesn't have any upcoming film projects. He doesn't adhere to any particular diet, although since giving up smoking, he has been consuming a lot of chocolate.

Kapoor highlighted that his character in "Animal" is not a crazy murderer but rather has a complicated and twisted mentality, calling the movie his worst to date. He conveyed his satisfaction with working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, learning about bravery, character development, and handling the nuanced aspects of a multifaceted character.