‘Animal’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, among others in lead roles is now out in theatres. Directed, written, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. While reviews are mixed, the film has managed to take a blockbuster mega opening. From becoming the second-biggest opener of Indian cinema for 2023 to being Ranbir’s biggest ever film, here are 5 records broken by ‘Animal’ on day 1 of its release.

Ranbir made his debut in 2008 and after successful box office hits like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ ‘Rockstar,’ ‘Sanju,’ and ‘Brahmastra,’ the actor has outdone himself by taking an opening of Rs 61 crore on day 1 with ‘Animal’. This is his biggest opening ever. ‘Brahmastra’ did a business of nearly Rs 37 crore on day 1 of its release, while ‘Animal,’ despite being given an ‘A’ certificate, surpassed the figures in no time.

This year’s box office has been solely dominated by the Khans and the Deols with ‘Pathaan,’ Jawan,’ ‘Gadar’ and ‘Tiger 3’ doing colossal business. However, ‘Animal’ has disrupted all the records to become the second-best opener of the year, safely crossing the collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. The SRK film collected Rs 57 crore on day 1. On the other hand, ‘Jawan’ earned Rs 75 crore on day 1, keeping its crown.

While ‘Jawan’ continues to be the biggest opener, it can be noted that the film was awarded an ‘U/A’ certificate. On the other hand, ‘Animal’ has managed to have these records despite getting a ‘A’ certificate in India and an adult certification in UK as well, due to the violence and gory scenes. This is perhaps happened for the first time in history of Indian cinema that a film with ‘A’ certificate has managed to bring in Rs 100 crore worldwide on day 1.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga delivered hits with the likes of ‘Arjun Reddy,’ ‘Kabir Singh,’ but a bumper opening like this is a first for the director himself. This is also the first time the director has collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for a film.

Another feather on the cap for ‘Animal’ is that despite it being a non-holiday release, the film managed to witness an opening like never-before.

If the trade can be believed, the second day will be as exciting for ‘Animal’ at the ticket counter.