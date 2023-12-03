The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will leave you speechless with his non-empathic and raw acting Sandeep Reddy Vanga skillfully combines every aspect of a mainstream film to give the impression that it is a cult masterpiece! You won't mind waiting through certain drawn-out scenes that appear necessary to make us fully absorb the effect because the movie is full of thrilling and explosive moments that will pump you full of adrenaline.

With all of his strength, adrenaline, and style, RANBIR transforms into an epic beast in rampage mode. He just walks in glory, showcasing his talent and leaving a lasting impression.

What makes 'Animal' a cinematic triumph?

Let's now explore what exactly makes "Animal" a remarkable film. With each actor giving it their all, the ensemble cast puts on a show of the finest calibre. Nothing short of extraordinary can be said about Ranbir Kapoor's performance, which not only fulfils but beyond expectations. His capacity to really inhabit the role gives the movie an additional degree of realism.

Vanga's directorial brilliance

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for the impactful "Arjun Reddy," has unleashed a cinematic behemoth with "Animal." "Animal" is the cinematic equivalent of a Hiroshima nuclear explosion, erupting into the screen with an unmatched fury, if Arjun Reddy was a bullet.

Every frame exudes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial vision, which leads the viewer through a maze of feelings, tension, and surprising turns. The fact that people are waiting for a sequel while the titles are rolling is proof positive of the movie's capacity to make an impression.

With a strong ensemble that turns in standout performances, "Animal" proves to be a masterwork in narrative. A must-see film for fans of strong stories, endearing characters, and memorable experiences that last long after the credits have rolled.

Best screenplay ever

One of the movie's strongest points is undoubtedly the writing, which crafts a sophisticated and captivating plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The whole cinematic experience is enhanced by the skillful blending of songs that naturally fit with the story with an engaging background soundtrack.

What could have been better

Bobby Deol is impressive, but his role is just some what more than a guest appearance. Big mistake here, Bobby should have been used more. Nevertheless, his presence adds a layer of intrigue to the ensemble cast.

Although Rashmika Mandanna does a good job portraying the persona, she does not quite live up to the hype. Even though Shakti Kapoor is an experienced actor, his skills may have been better utilised in a more substantial part.

BGM is top-notch

One of the show's best aspects is the music, as Ajay-Atul's pieces captivate the audience prior to the intermission. A brilliant musical choice during a crucial battle scene is "B Praak," demonstrating the creative thinking that went into the soundtrack of the movie.The overall appeal of the picture is enhanced by the editing of Sundeep Reddy Vanga and the cinematography of Amit Roy.

In conclusion, "Animal" features a strong ensemble that gives outstanding performances, making it a narrative masterclass. For those who enjoy gripping stories, memorable characters, and a cinematic experience that stays with them long after they leave the theatre, it's a must-watch.