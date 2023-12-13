Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, 'Animal', has made a roaring entry into the list of the year's biggest hits, raking in Rs 757.73 crore worldwide gross within just 12 days of its release.

The collection was confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday. The film is expected to join the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, alongside hits like 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

'Animal' has surpassed the collections of other Hindi blockbusters this year, including 'Tiger 3' and 'Gadar 2', which grossed Rs 465 crore and Rs 691 crore respectively at the global box office. Kapoor's film has also outperformed his previous highest-grossing film, 'Sanju', which had a worldwide collection of Rs 586.65 crore. On the domestic front, 'Animal' is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark, with current earnings standing at Rs 458 crore. The film's collection from Hindi shows in India has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.