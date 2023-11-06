Ranbir Kapoor, known for his charismatic roles in youthful films, is set to captivate audiences with a darker persona in 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The much-anticipated movie is gearing up for a broader release in the USA than his previous film, 'Brahmastra,' with over 888 screens.

The USA premiere of 'Animal' is scheduled for November 30, a day before its release in India on December 1. The pre-teaser and teaser of the film have already left audiences in awe of Ranbir's intense performance, fueling excitement for the movie.

Interestingly, 'Animal' will share the release date in India with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur,' which portrays the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a pivotal figure in India's history.

Recent reports indicate that 'Animal' is set to become the widest release of Ranbir Kapoor's films in the USA, surpassing 'Brahmastra,' which had 810 screens. The USA shows on November 30 are scheduled to start at 6:30 in the evening (5 AM IST, December 1), and advance booking for the film is expected to begin soon.

There has been some confusion regarding the film's duration, with one ticket booking app suggesting a length of 3 hours and 18 minutes, while IMDb lists it as 2 hours and 26 minutes. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding this discrepancy.

'Animal' team citing the global appeal of the action genre. In recent times, action films like Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo: Bloody Sweet,' Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer,' Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' and 'Jawan' have enjoyed significant success at the box office.

'Animal' was initially scheduled for an August 11 release but was postponed to December 1 due to production issues. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandana, further raising anticipation for its release. Moviegoers can't wait to witness Ranbir Kapoor's transformation in this much-awaited action thriller.